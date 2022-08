Covid-19 Update: 8,813 fresh cases reported in India | OneIndia News *News

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 8,813 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was more than 5,000 cases less than that reported a day before.

The cases fell below the 10,000 mark after many days thereby bringing relief to the citizens.

With this the number of active cases decreased to 1,11,252, according to the ministry data.

