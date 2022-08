EP007 Unboxing 7 City Pop/Kayo/Idol Anime Expo City Pop Homecoming & Taeko Ohnuki rarities

Another unboxing video from a livestream from our favorite City Pop FB page.

I discuss Kingo Hamada, Masahiko "Matchy" Kongo, Nico Ramsden, Terry Takauchi & The Bunnys, Jonny Yoshinaga (Pink Cloud), Naomi Kawashima, Tomoko Ogawa and more Ann Lewis!

Also a warm thank you for those attended Anime Expo AX City Pop Homecoming in July.