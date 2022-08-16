How To Be Safe In An Unsafe World

I cannot guarantee your safety in this world in this body of flesh.

We will die or be raptured.

Either way it’s the end of this body of flesh.

But I can guarantee you the real you, your soul and your spirit and your new body will be safe forever and ever!

Psalm 118:6 The Lord is on my side; I will not fear: what can man do unto me?

God does rescue us every day in our flesh I’m sure.

My joy is based not that I might live a long life in the flesh…..

But that I will live eternally in my soul and spirit and one day soon in my new body!

That is guaranteed!

Job 14:14 If a man die, shall he live again?

All the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come.

We will be changed one day.

1 Corinthians 15:51-52 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.

That is how to be safe, be safe in Jesus.