Indian army retrieves mortal remains of a soldier who went missing in 1984 | Oneindia News *News

The Indian army retrieved the mortal remains of a soldier from Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, who went missing during an Army operation in Siachen in 1984.

The soldier identified as Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar belonged to the 19 Kumaon Battalion.

#IndianArmy #Siachen #LNKChandraShekhar