Kenya's William Ruto declared president after last-minute chaos

Deputy President William Ruto received 50.5% of the vote to nearly 49% for his rival Raila Odinga in last Tuesday's ballot, the election commission said, but a chaotic announcement could herald a legal challenge.
Deputy President William Ruto received 50.5% of the vote to nearly 49% for his rival Raila Odinga in last Tuesday's ballot, the election commission said, but a chaotic announcement could herald a legal challenge.
In a chaotic announcement that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya's electoral commission chairman on Monday declared Deputy..
Deputy President William Ruto received 50.5% of the vote to nearly 49% for his rival Raila Odinga in last Tuesday's ballot, the..