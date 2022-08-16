Learn how to become a better straight ball bowler with Dann:1-3-6 Backwards Domino no-tap strike

The 1-3-6 Backwards domino NO-tap strike.

It's a COOL Backwards domino 9 pin strike.

The only other way to get a strike without hitting the head pin with your ball.

Its a vary COOL way to finish a strike.

I like the 4th of July fireworks & this backwards domino strike is kinda like a fireworks strike to me.

Vary COOL finish & is vary had to get a strike this way.

I tried on purpose for over 90 games in 3 days & could not quit get the FULL domino's backwards strike.

I came close to it a couple times BUT never dominoed the head or number 1 pin just the 3-6 never the 1 pin on purpose.