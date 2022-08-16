Murder of Pee-Wee Football Coach Exposes Fraudulence of Black Lives Matter

On Saturday, an argument following a youth football scrimmage led to the murder of a coach in front of his 9-year-old son.

Despite the alleged shooter being the brother of a former NFL star and despite that same Super Bowl champion player being on the field when the murder happened, you probably haven’t heard the name Michael Hickmon.

The former college football running back had spent his post-playing career giving back to the youth in his community.

That's just what he was doing when Yaqub Talib, the brother of former Denver Broncos star Aqib Talib, shot and killed him following a post-game dispute.

The story didn’t lead on ESPN’s Sportscenter, LeBron James hasn't tweeted for justice, and there is no "Say His Name" campaign for Hickmon.

“Hickmon is unworthy of the kind of deification corporate and social media reserve for heroic black men harmed while resisting arrest.

Hickmon is no George Floyd, Michael Brown, Daunte Wright, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake, or Eric Garner.” Jason says.

"It's racist to discuss the self-hatred that provokes black men to cavalierly settle disagreements with gun violence.” "Fearless" contributors Dave Shannon and Steve Kim share their thoughts on the tragedy.

And Steve weighs in on whether Fox Sports and Amazon should reconsider their associations with Aqib Talib following the murder.