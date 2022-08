Bihar cabinet expansion: 31 ministers take oath, RJD gets 16 berths | Oneindia News *News

CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expanded his cabinet, with 31 ministers taking oath.

Out of the 31 ministers who took oath, 16 belonged to the RJD which included Lalu Prasad Yadav’s older son Tej Pratap Yadav.

