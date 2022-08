Screening of Karma and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag at National Museum of Cinema |Oneindia News* Entertainment

Flag hoisting and screening of Karma and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag at the National Museum of Indian Cinema on the event of 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, and Divya Dutta.

#azadikaamritmohatsav , #karmaandbhaagmilkhabhaag, #jackieshroff