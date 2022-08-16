Man Drives Through PA Fundraiser Killing 1 and Injuring 17 Others

A 24-year-old man drove his vehicle through a crowd at a Pennsylvania fundraiser on Saturder killing one and injuring 17 others.
The same suspect, Adrian Osawldo Sura Reyes, then attacked a woman in a neighboring community killing her.
Watch VideoPennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser..