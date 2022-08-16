Jack Posobiec on Trump’s passports getting seized in the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago: "They view Trump as a flight risk.
They don't want him leaving the country."
Donald Trump is claiming three of his passports were “stolen” in the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.
