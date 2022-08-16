Live From America 8.16.22 @11am THE FBI & DOJ ARE SCREWED!!!

Ben Bergquam gets drone footage of Cartel bases overlooking AZ!

- Calling Hotel Valley Ho today!

- The DOJ has returned Trump's passports - The DOJ & FBI are begging judge to not unseal the affidavit - The DOJ admits that it "over-collected" evidence it didn't have authority to collect - Rand Paul moves to make all collected evidence not usable against Trump - FBI operatives admit they opened Capitol doors in MI during 2020 Covid protests - Reject Jamie Raskin clams up when confronted - Laura Ingraham is just another FOX NEWS hack RINO!

- The USPS has now institutionalized forever mail in ballot scheme!

- Today is the day to get rid of Lisa Murkowski and Liz Cheney!

- This new Republican party will not be stopped!