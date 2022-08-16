What?! 911 Call over Cold McDonald's Fries Leads to Murder Suspect Arrest

Antoine Sims is definitely not “Lovin’ It" right now.
After a dispute over “lukewarm” French fries with the owner of a Kennesaw, Georgia, McDonald's on August 5, Sims -- a murder suspect on the run -- called the police on the owner.
When the police showed up, they realized Sims was a wanted man.
Sims was previously arrested in 2019, accused of setting a car on fire with a body inside in 2018.
Charged with felony murder, he failed to appear for his court date.
Perhaps he should’ve just taken the refund?