Laura Ingraham Believes It May Be Time To Dump Trump

Ingraham: People conflate Trump with people’s overall sense of happiness in the country.

Donald Trump’s been a friend of mine for 25 years, and I’m always very open about this on my show.

But, you know, we’ll see whether that’s what the country wants.

The country I think is so exhausted, they’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.

Right?