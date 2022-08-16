Tipping Point - Salman Rushdie Recovering After Attack

with Robert Spencer - 08/15/2022
Iran Denies Involvement But Justifies Salman Rushdie Attack
Watch VideoAn Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though..
Newsy
with Robert Spencer - 08/15/2022
Watch VideoAn Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though..
A fatwa is a legal decree on a point of Islamic law or opinion given by a high-ranking Islamic religious leader, religious..