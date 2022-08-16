5,760 Cases of Capri Sun Recalled Due to Cleaning Solution Contamination

CNN reports that Kraft Heinz issued the recall on Aug.

12 after a cleaning solution was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.".

"Several consumer complaints" about the taste of the product were issued before the problem was discovered.

The Wild Cherry flavor is the only product that was contaminated.

CNN reports that about 230,000 pouches of Capri Sun may have been affected.

Kraft Heinz says it is "actively working" to remove the "potentially impacted product from circulation.".

To know if your Capri Sun is affected, look for a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased.

, Kraft Heinz, via statement.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m.

To 6 p.m.

Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement, Kraft Heinz, via statement