Athlete pulled over by Met Police says he was victim of "racially profiled stop and search”

Black athlete Ricardo Dos Santos says he was the victim of a “racially profiled stop and search” after police pulled him over for the third time in two years.

Armed police ordered the sprinter to pull over near Paddington on Sunday morning, suspecting he was using his phone while driving, an allegation he strongly denies.

Once the athlete pulled over, he says seven armed officers approached his vehicle, claiming one threatened to smash his window with a baton.

Report by Brooksl.

