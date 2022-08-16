Jennifer Granholm There Many Ways That This Bill Lowers The Costs

Sec.
Jennifer Granholm on the Inflation Reduction Act: "There's many ways that this bill lowers the costs for everyday citizens, and that's one of the reasons why it's anti-inflationary."
Sec.
Jennifer Granholm on the Inflation Reduction Act: "There's many ways that this bill lowers the costs for everyday citizens, and that's one of the reasons why it's anti-inflationary."
Watch VideoFacing prison time and dire personal consequences for storming the U.S. Capitol, some Jan. 6 defendants are trying to..