Ep. 121 | Commissioning the Army of the Lord

This nation was fought for and founded by Christians.

Christian men have been pacified and silenced into obscurity.

Rev.

Bill Cook is challenging pastors to wake up and lead God’s people.

Bill Cook unpacks the truth of the American founding and fills us in on the Black Robe Commissioning of hundreds of pastors at the Gideon’s 300 event in Virginia Beach.