A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault For 2021 Hollywood Shooting

Deadline reports that rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, A$AP Rocky is accused of firing multiple shots at a former friend in Hollywood back in November of 2021.

Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood, George Gascón, Los Angeles County District Attorney, via Deadline.

My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted, George Gascón, Los Angeles County District Attorney, via Deadline.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport while returning from a vacation in April of 2022.

On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area.

, Los Angeles Police Department statement, via Deadline.

The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim.

The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment, Los Angeles Police Department statement, via Deadline.

Deadline reports that A$AP Rocky is scheduled to be arraigned on August 17.

The LAPD are reportedly still investigating the case.

In 2019, A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault in Sweden for his role in a street brawl in Stockholm