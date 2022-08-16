Ezra Miller Apologizes for Behavior, Seeks Mental Health Treatment

Since the beginning of the year, the 29-year-old actor has been arrested multiple times for disorderly conduct, burglary, harassment and assault.

'Page Six' reports Miller has also be accused of "cult-like" behavior and grooming a teenager.

The 'Fantastic Beasts' actor has also allegedly been housing a mother with her three children at a farm filled with weapons in Vermont.

On Aug.

15, Miller provided a statement to 'Variety' apologizing for his behavior.

Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment, Ezra Miller, to 'Variety'.

I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior.

I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life, Ezra Miller, to 'Variety'.

Calls to remove the actor from DC's upcoming movie, 'The Flash,' have mounted in recent months.

'Deadline' reports that a source claims that "even if no more allegations surface" against the troubled actor, , the studio "won't likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films.".

Miller previously portrayed The Flash in 'Justice League' and 'Zack Snyder's Justice League.'.

Miller previously portrayed The Flash in 'Justice League' and 'Zack Snyder's Justice League.'