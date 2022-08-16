Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID

Jill Biden , Tests Positive for COVID.

CNN reports that a spokesperson for the first lady confirmed the positive COVID test on Aug.

16.

.

After testing negative for Covid-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening.

, Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden's communications director, via CNN.

She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden's communications director, via CNN.

Dr. Biden is currently taking Paxlovid.

She is double vaccinated and double boosted.

The 71-year-old is currently wrapping up a vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, with President Joe Biden.

.

She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.

, Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden's communications director, via CNN.

President Biden recently recovered from COVID as well.

He first tested positive on July 21.

President Biden and the first lady will continue to be routinely tested for the virus and adhere to isolation guidelines.