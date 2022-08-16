Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Break Up

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff , Break Up.

Yahoo Entertainment reports that Pugh confirmed the relationship was over in an interview with 'Harper's Bazaar.'.

The couple had been together for three years.

Their relationship was often criticized because of a 21-year age gap.

We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on, Florence Pugh, to 'Harper's Bazaar'.

We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.

So we’ve done that, Florence Pugh, to 'Harper's Bazaar'.

Pugh addressed the age gap in an interview with the publication last year.

I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love … There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age—It hasn't worked.

So who are you trying to match me up with?, Florence Pugh, to 'Harper's Bazaar'.

Yahoo Entertainment reports Pugh and Braff met on the set of a short film, 'In the Time It Takes to Get There.'.

The Oscar-nominated actor is also set to star in an upcoming film directed by Braff called 'A Good Person.'