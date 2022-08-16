Alec Baldwin Maintains He Was Not Responsible For the Tragic Death of Halyna Hutchins

Fox reports that Alec Baldwin continues to speak out about his role in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a recent appearance on Chris Cuomo's podcast, Baldwin spoke about the deadly incident which occurred on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust" on October 21.

I know that every single person on the set of the film knows what happened, and the people who are talking loudest about what happened or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film, Alec Baldwin, Interview, via The Chris Cuomo Project.

Fox reports that Baldwin is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' family and two other lawsuits brought by other crew members.

According to Hutchins' lawyer, the wrongful death lawsuit names Baldwin and others for "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of Hutchins.

Fox reports that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, production companies and producers are also named in the wrongful death lawsuit.

In the interview with Cuomo, Baldwin maintained that he will not be found criminally responsible or civilly liable for the death of Hutchins.

Fox reports that the investigation into the incident is waiting on an FBI forensics report and text messages from Baldwin's phone which were requested in December.

Once the Santa Fe County Sheriff's investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the district attorney before charges are made.

