Afghanistan: A Year Without a Job

Fawad Bahram is a former Afghan government employee who lost his job in the Taliban takeover a year ago.
Unable to find work, now he sells fruit from a stall to make ends meet for his 13-member family.
Fawad Bahram is a former Afghan government employee who lost his job in the Taliban takeover a year ago.
Unable to find work, now he sells fruit from a stall to make ends meet for his 13-member family.
Watch VideoOne year after the U.S. pullout, these women who served in Afghanistan's security units are among the most endangered..
Watch VideoFor most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it's been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling..