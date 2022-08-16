U.S. Expected to Announce Additional Water Cuts to Drought-Stricken States

On August 16, the United States announced that two states reliant on the Colorado River will face additional water cuts despite already facing extreme drought conditions.

ABC reports that U.S. officials predict levels at Lake Mead to plummet even further than already historically low levels.

Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, provides water for seven states and parts of northern Mexico via the Colorado River.

The river, which serves 40 million people in the U.S. and Mexico, is also a key source for farmers and an agricultural industry valued at $15 billion annually.

According to ABC, farmers in Arizona are likely to bear the brunt of the cuts, as they did in 2022.

The falling water level of Lake Mead threatens to disrupt water delivery and cut the amount of water allocated to the states of Arizona and Nevada.

Cuts are expected to be announced on August 16.

Last year, water levels at Lake Mead fell so low the federal government had to declare a first-ever water shortage in the region.

The shortage triggered mandatory cuts for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico in 2022.

According to ABC, states with higher priority water rights are not expected to see additional cuts in 2023