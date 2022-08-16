Chick Flick June 9, 2022 - Silkie, Cochin, & Polish Chicks Growing
Welcome to the chick flick of the day, June 9, 2022.

I think they have been in the new brooder for 2 or 3 days.

Something I am learning, over and over, about chickens: They don&apos;t like ANY changes.