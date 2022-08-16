Wolfgang Petersen, ‘The Perfect Storm,’ ‘Air Force One’ Director, Dead at 81

'People' reports that Petersen died at home with his wife, Maria Antoinette, on Aug.

12 due to pancreatic cancer.

He also leaves behind a son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

The German filmmaker found global acclaim after writing and directing the 1981 WWII film, 'Das Boot.'.

He went on to direct other hit movies such as 'The NeverEnding Story,' 'In the Line of Fire,' 'Outbreak,'.

'Air Force One, 'The Perfect Storm' and 'Troy.'.

Petersen previously said he was "very proud" of 'The Perfect Storm,' which brought in over $328 million at the box office.

That was a concept that was very difficult to get through the studio system because it was very expensive.

It was the biggest storm ever shown.

, Wolfgang Petersen, to German outlet DW.

We got a lot of calls from people who said, 'Wolfgang, don't be crazy.

This can't work.

This is a summer movie, a $150-million movie.

And they all die at the end?, Wolfgang Petersen, to German outlet DW.

Are you nuts?

Can you at least have one, like Mark Wahlberg, survive at the end?'

But we did it, Wolfgang Petersen, to German outlet DW