Wyoming Tells Liz Cheney to Buck Off

It’s decision day in a few states as primary season continues and Liz Cheney finally will get the boot from politics.

Plus the first lady has covid despite four jabs, federal prosecutors won’t unseal the affidavit in the Trump Mar-a-Lago case because we are supposed to trust them and Democrats continue to criminalize politics, this time by throwing charges at Rudy Giuliani.