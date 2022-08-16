RT News - Aug 16 2022 (20:00 MSK)

Sabotage sparks explosions at a military stockpile in Crimea - seeing thousands of people evacuated, according to Russian officials.

We report from a devastated town in the Lugansk region - which Ukraine's troops abandoned in their retreat with Russian-led forces now mopping up the area.

German households will have to cover the government's refusal to buy Russian gas as Berlin slaps a special levy while the media reports on what it calls 'Ukraine crisis fatigue' among Europeans.

Violent riots erupt in Kenya where William Ruto has netted a controversial, narrow victory in the race for the presidency.