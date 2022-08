Canada: Public safety minister announces support for cyberattack preparedness – August 16, 2022

Marco Mendicino, the federal minister of public safety, announces an investment of $675,000 in Quantum-Safe Canada to help raise awareness and preparedness for the threat that quantum computing poses to cybersecurity.

He is joined at the news conference in Waterloo, Ont., by Bardish Chagger, the MP for Waterloo, and Michele Mosca, executive director of Quantum Safe Canada.