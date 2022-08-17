Is This Thing Even On? Oh My God, How Do I Even Start?

Let's Stream this stuff.
The world is going nuts, I don't even know where to start.
Let's check in on Liz Chaney, I'm sure she's doing great and winning because she's the REAL REPUBLICAN PARTY.
Yes consistency in ministry. This is something that I have been seeing in many ministries that are very questionable. They may..
There are many who think they are the ones that control their destiny and the future. However, the omniscient, omnipresent Creator..