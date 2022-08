Prime Time Jukebox Episode 76: Album Archaeology #9: Nevermind, Nirvana

Prime Time Jukebox Episode 76 features our ninth installment of our Album Archaeology Series.

On his episode, we break down Nirvana’s landmark album Nevermind.

This album won our 2022 Battle of the Bands – 90s Madness Tournament, and was the album drafted by Espinosa Cigars’ Hector Alfonso.

To celebrate Nirvana’s win, we devote an Album Archaeology show to Nirvana.

We are also joined by John McTavish of Developing Palates who also participated in this year’s tournament