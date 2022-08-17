Hanging Out with Alfonso Civile from Heartsick at Michigan Metal Fest

Michigan Metal Fest was the season 4 opener for Super Cool Radio!

We had a great time hanging out with everyone in Battle Creek.

Big thank you to Steve Maple, Jesse Dibble, and the organizers for the great opportunity.

Matthew chats with a good friend of the show, Alfonso Civile of Heartsick!

It has been over a year and a half since Alfonso has been on the show.

Matthew and Alfonso discuss perceived competition in the music industry, becoming a father, the culture in Miami, and much more!

Please check out, stream, support, and give a like to Heartsick.

Make sure to see them live!

SCR and Matthew Thomas would like to thank Alfonso for the great interview.

This interview was filmed live on location at Michigan Metal Fest in Battle Creek, Michigan on August 13th, 2022.

Special thanks to Michigan Metal Fest for allowing us to film this episode and for being so accommodating while at the festival.