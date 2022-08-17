Episode 54 - NHRA, Formula E, AFT, NASCAR, Ross Chastain, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch Contract, & More

There was a lot of racing action on the tv from over the weekend.

There were many series that finally aired from prior weeks to include NHRA Sportsman Series, American Flat Track, AMSOIL Championship Off Road, and many others that we go over.

We then move onto the racing action from over the weekend.

From the season finale for Formula E in Seoul and a champion crowned, NHRA, and the NASCAR Truck and Cup Series races from Richmond.

We also have sidebar conversations to include the situation with Kyle Busch and his contract and several others along the way.