Ed Giron: The Historic Manipulation of the Financial System & the Case for Bitcoin...Part 1

In this episode, my guest, Ed Giron, walks us through the pervasive conspiratorial history of our financial system.

He highlights the players involved and the repercussions of the central banks that were covertly formed and now enslave the general population to perpetual debt and roller coaster stock market volatility.

We will also go into Bitcoin and case for it being the only way out in Part 2.