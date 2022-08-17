Emma Raducanu - fast laps in the Porsche 911 Carrera S at Silverstone

From Wimbledon’s grass courts to the racetrack at Silverstone: tennis star and Porsche Brand Ambassador Emma Raducanu lived out her passion for Porsche and motorsport at the Porsche Experience Centre before travelling to the US tournaments.

The 19-year-old Briton who sensationally won the US Open in 2021 to become the first ever qualifier to triumph at a Grand Slam tournament, has been a motorsports fan and admirer of Porsche since childhood.

She became a Porsche Brand Ambassador in March 2022 and after the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, one of her first appointments took her to Brands Hatch in May for a Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain race.

At her local track, she met drivers and engineers who gave her an insight into the design and technology of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars deployed in the popular single marque series.