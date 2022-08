René Rast and the four rings - conclusion of a unique success story

The DTM finale at the Hockenheimring on October 8 and 9 will mark the end of a unique success story in motorsport: After twelve years together, René Rast and Audi Sport will part ways.

In an emotional video – jointly recorded by Rolf Michl, COO of Audi Sport, and René Rast in Neuburg a.

D.

Donau on Monday – Rast looks back on his successful time with Audi.