Gina Luckenkemper and Kambundji in stunning photo finish in 100m final at European championships

Gina Luckenkemper and Mujinga Kambundji stunning photo finish in the 100m final at the European Athletics Championships, in which Luckenkemper running for the host country Germany was awarded the victory in a time of 10.99 seconds at 0.1 m/s with the same time as second place finisher Mujinga Kambundji who got second place for Swiss