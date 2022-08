Prediction of A Bright Future for Ukraine from Kirill Budanov

The turning point will come in the second half of August.

Most of the hostilities will end by the end of the year.

As a result of the war, we will return our territories and restore Ukrainian power in all the lost territories, including Crimea and Donbass.

It will not be easy, but Ukraine's victory will definitely come," Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine...