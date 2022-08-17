UK Undertaker John O'Looney: There Is Some Sort Of 'White Crap' Growing In Jabbed People's Arteries

UK Undertaker John O'Looney: "We had a guy in today .

.

.

He was 30 years old.

Triple jabbed.

He had a post mortem.

The family asked us to get him embalmed.

And when that happens, they remove all the organs and put them in a plastic bag when they've done what they need to do -- take samples, and weigh them, and look at them -- then they put them back in the body cavity and sew him up.

So we have to undo that.

That, then, gives you considerable access to that body from the inside and you can see all the crap hanging out in the arteries .

.

.

We thought it was blood clots that were killing people.

It's not.

It's some sort of white crap growing inside people's arteries and it's phenomenal.

It was honestly chilling to witness.

I pulled it out of every artery this guy had .

.

.

The femoral artery, the radial artery, the carotid artery -- literally, you're pulling it out like spaghetti.

It grows inside the artery .

.

.

His aorta was literally jammed-pack full of it!

What it is, I really don't know.

It is very elastic .

.

.

The bigger it grows, it cuts down the blood supply to everywhere and these people drop down dead."