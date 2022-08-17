Adios!
Liz Cheney DESTROYED in Primary - Loses Massively to Trump-Backed Challenger
Credit: RumbleDuration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
-
Liz Cheney said she could have easily won her primary if she went along with Trump's false claims about the election
Business Insider
-
‘She Declared War on Donald Trump and Donald Trump’s Republican Party’: Chris Wallace Breaks Down Liz Cheney’s Concession Speech
Mediaite
-
Conservatives Across the Country React to Liz Cheney's Primary Defeat
Breitbart
-
Rep. Liz Cheney Loses Primary To Trump-Backed Challenger Harriet Hageman
Daily Caller
Advertisement
More coverage
Trump-Backed Liz Cheney Challenger Leading in Poll Ahead of Primary
Rumble
Trump-Backed Liz Cheney Challenger Leading in Poll Ahead of Primary
-
Primaries tonight: Live updates on Wyoming, Alaska election results
Upworthy
-
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
USATODAY.com
-
LIVE RESULTS: Liz Cheney fights to hold on to her congressional seat against Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming Republican primary
Business Insider
-
Liz Cheney Fires Back at Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Word Salad’ Urging Her Ouster: ‘Was There an Actual Sentence in There Somewhere?’
Mediaite