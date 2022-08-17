Live From America 8.17.22 @11am OPERATION PURGE THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IS UNDER WAY!

Liz Cheney's pathetic excuse for a concession speech - Cheney compared herself to Abe Lincoln - Cheney will not work for the Lincoln Project to take down Trump - Alaska Republican primary results - Peter Strozk cries and complains Trump had 2 passports - The DHS has officially labeled me a DVE!

- 8 out of 10 RINOS have been purged from the party, more to come - New numbers from the invasion of the Southern Border show a 325% increase in Biden assisted crossings - Ben Bergquam joins LFA - Biden signs massive spending bill bringing total Democrat spending to $3.8 Trillion in 2 years - Ford immediately raises price of EV Truck to offset your tax credit - Louisiana SOS gets rid of the Soros funded E.R.I.C system!