Liz Cheney Mulls White House Run After Losing Wyoming GOP Primary

NBC News reports that on the night of Aug.

16, Cheney lost in a Republican primary against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

Cheney previously voted to impeach Trump and has spoken against him during Jan.

6 committee hearings, which has angered many Republicans.

NBC News reports that on Aug.

17, Cheney said she will join a bipartisan coalition to keep former President Trump from ever holding office again, vowing to do "whatever it takes." .

I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic.

, Rep.

Liz Cheney, on the 'Today' show.

And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents, and that’s what I intend to be a part of, Rep.

Liz Cheney, on the 'Today' show.

We’ve now got one major political party, my party, which has really become a cult of personality, and we’ve got to get this party back to a place where we’re embracing the values and the principles on which it was founded, Rep.

Liz Cheney, on the 'Today' show.

When asked during an appearance on 'Today' if she'd consider a presidential run, Cheney said it was on her mind.

That’s a decision that I’m going to make in the coming months, and I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning — but it is something that I am thinking about, Rep.

Liz Cheney, on the 'Today' show.

Cheney later said "it could take several election cycles" to reform the GOP that is "in very bad shape.".

I am absolutely going to continue this battle, Rep.

Liz Cheney, on the 'Today' show.

It’s the most important thing I’ve ever been involved in, and I think it’s certainly the most important thing, challenge, that our nation has faced in recent history, and maybe since the Civil War.

And it’s one that we must win, Rep.

Liz Cheney, on the 'Today' show