Welp....Bye! Liz Cheney CRUSHED in Wyoming Primary | Biden Embarrasses...AGAIN | Ep 443

Liz Cheney is officially out.

Trump backed Harriet Hageman destroyed Cheney in the Wyoming primary last night, but is the country done with Cheney?

After her concession speech she may have some other plans up her sleeve.

Plus, Joe Biden signed the massive spending bill and did so in embarrassing fashion.

Meanwhile new photos have surfaced of IRS training and it's scary bad.