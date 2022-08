BOMBSHELL Trump Details Emerge, Completely DESTROY the Narrative | BREAKDOWN | Huckabee

Karine Jean-Pierre gets called out by ABC for Orwellian doublespeak regarding the so-called Inflation Reduction Act and the fall out from the disastrous Trump raid continues.

This may be the biggest political blunder in our country's history.

Mike Huckabee gives all the details on the BREAKDOWN!