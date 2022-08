The 700 Club - August 17, 2022

Pat Robertson is back in the studio to answer your voicemail questions.

Is it okay for Christians to carry guns?

Is it a sin to buy, “Made in China?” Should I go to a gay wedding?

How can I find my purpose in life?

And more.

Your questions take center stage in this latest edition of “Your Questions, Honest Answers,” on today’s 700 Club.