Olivia Rodrigo Is Back In the Studio & Will Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame | Billboard News
Olivia Rodrigo Is Back In the Studio & Will Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame | Billboard News

Olivia Rodrigo is back in the studio with 'Sour' producer Dan Nigro and will induct one of her idols, Alanis Morisette, into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.