Parents of man killed by helicopter blade talk to ITV News

The parents of 22 year-old Jack Fenton who was killed by a helicopter blade while on holiday in Greece, have told ITV News they will never get over the hole left in their lives by his loss.

His parents' agony has been made worse by an ongoing dispute over exactly how the tragedy unfolded, with Greek authorities still investigating.

Report by Jonesia.

