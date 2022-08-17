Planned Parenthood To Invest Record $50 Million on Pivotal Midterm Elections

AP reports that the nation's leading reproductive health care provider is investing heavily in elections where abortion rights are on the ballot.

The efforts will be aimed at governors' offices, Senate seats and legislative races in nine states where access to abortion hinges on the outcome of the election.

.

According to Planned Parenthood, the funding will be focused in , Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Who wins in these midterm elections will determine whether a state has access to abortion and potentially determine whether we will face a national abortion ban, Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, via Associated Press.

We will be clear about who is on which side, Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, via Associated Press.

AP reports that abortion has already been banned or heavily restricted in about a dozen Republican-led states.

.

When people go to vote this November, nearly half of the folks voting could be living in a state that either has already banned abortion or is quickly moving to ban abortion.

These are entirely new circumstances, Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, via Associated Press.

There are a lot of issues people care about, certainly, but the state of abortion access is absolutely one of the defining issues this November, Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, via Associated Press.

Planned Parenthood has set a goal of contacting 6 million voters in a campaign to drive election day turnout by Democrats and independents.

